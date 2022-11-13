Adam Svensson posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the final round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Svensson finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Adam Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Adam Svensson at 1 under for the round.