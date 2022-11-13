Adam Hadwin putts well in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Adam Hadwin had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 under for the round.