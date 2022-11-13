-
Aaron Wise putts well in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Finau, Noren, Wise tied for the lead after 18 holes at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau, Alex Noren and Aaron Wise all carded 5-under 65’s, placing ahead of the field by one stroke heading into Friday.
Aaron Wise hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Wise had a 212 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Wise's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
