Aaron Wise putts well in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Aaron Wise hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Wise had a 212 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Wise's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.