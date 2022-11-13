Aaron Rai comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Aaron Rai hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rai finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Tyson Alexander is in 2nd at 12 under; and Ben Taylor is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Aaron Rai chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Rai chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rai had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Rai's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Rai missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rai to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.