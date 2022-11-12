Zecheng Dou shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Zecheng Dou hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Dou chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to 3 over for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Dou hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Dou suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dou at 4 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 5 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Dou hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dou at 6 over for the round.