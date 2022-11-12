Zack Fischer shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Zack Fischer hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fischer finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Fischer's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Fischer got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fischer to 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Fischer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fischer to 2 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Fischer tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 30 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.