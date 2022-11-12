Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Zach Johnson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Johnson tee shot went 263 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Johnson's tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Johnson hit his 100 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.