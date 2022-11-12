Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 3rd at 8 under with Tyson Alexander and Justin Rose; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; and Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the par-5 third, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Clark's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Clark hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 under for the round.