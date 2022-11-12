Will Gordon putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Will Gordon hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Will Gordon got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Will Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Gordon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 3 over for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gordon's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Gordon's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.