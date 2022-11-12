Tyson Alexander shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Tyson Alexander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 3rd at 8 under with Wyndham Clark and Justin Rose; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; and Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the par-5 third, Alexander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Alexander's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to even for the round.