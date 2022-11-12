Trey Mullinax shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Mullinax's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.