Trey Mullinax shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trey Mullinax lands quality approach to yield birdie at Cadence Bank
In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-4 4th hole.
In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Mullinax's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
Mullinax got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.
