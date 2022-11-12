Travis Vick putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Travis Vick hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vick finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Travis Vick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Travis Vick to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Vick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vick to 2 over for the round.

Vick got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vick to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vick had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vick to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Vick's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vick to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Vick got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Vick to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Vick had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vick to 1 over for the round.