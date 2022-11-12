Tony Finau posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Tony Finau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Tony Finau missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Tony Finau to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.