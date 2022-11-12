  • Tony Finau posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau makes an 18-foot birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau drains 18-foot birdie putt at Cadence Bank

    In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau makes an 18-foot birdie on the par-4 14th hole.