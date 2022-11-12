Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Pendrith hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pendrith's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.