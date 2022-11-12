  • Taylor Montgomery shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Montgomery holes out from 150 yards to make eagle at the par-4 18th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Taylor Montgomery’s 150-yard eagle is the Shot of the Day

