-
-
Taylor Montgomery shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2022
-
Shot of the Day
Taylor Montgomery’s 150-yard eagle is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Montgomery holes out from 150 yards to make eagle at the par-4 18th hole.
Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Montgomery suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Montgomery at 4 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Montgomery at 5 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Montgomery at 5 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Montgomery at 6 over for the round.
-
-