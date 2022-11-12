Taylor Montgomery shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Taylor Montgomery hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Montgomery suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Montgomery at 4 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Montgomery at 5 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Montgomery at 5 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Montgomery at 6 over for the round.