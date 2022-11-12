Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Stewart Cink hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Cink missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Cink had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Cink's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Cink's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.