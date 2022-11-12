Stephan Jaeger shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jaeger had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.