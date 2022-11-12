Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Si Woo Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kim to even for the round.

On the par-5 third, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.