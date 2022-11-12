Seung-Yul Noh shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Noh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Noh had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Noh chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 4 over for the round.