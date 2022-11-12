Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.