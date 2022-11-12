Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Piercy's 225 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Piercy hit his 85 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.