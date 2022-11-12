Sam Stevens shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Stevens hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's tee shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Stevens got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stevens to 1 over for the round.