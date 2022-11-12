-
Sam Stevens shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Stevens goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Stevens hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stevens's tee shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Stevens got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stevens to 1 over for the round.
