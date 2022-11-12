Sahith Theegala shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala hit 3 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Theegala's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Theegala's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.