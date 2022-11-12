-
Sahith Theegala shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala hit 3 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Theegala's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Theegala's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
