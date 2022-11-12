S.H. Kim shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

S.H. Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 4 over for the round.