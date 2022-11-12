Ryan Armour shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Armour chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Armour's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Armour's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Armour hit his 107 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Armour hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 4 under for the round.