Russell Knox shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Knox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Knox hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.