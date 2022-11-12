Robby Shelton shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton tee shot went 203 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to even for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Shelton hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.