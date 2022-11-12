Paul Haley II shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Paul Haley II hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Haley II got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Haley II chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haley II to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 3 over for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haley II to 4 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Haley II hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 3 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Haley II hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haley II at 4 over for the round.