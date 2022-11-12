  • Paul Haley II shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Paul Haley II makes a 42-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
