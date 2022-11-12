  • Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers makes birdie putt at Cadence Bank

    In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.