Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers's tee shot went 267 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.