Nick Watney shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Nick Watney hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Watney's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

Watney tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Watney chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Watney got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.