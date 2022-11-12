Michael Kim shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Michael Kim hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.