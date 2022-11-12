Max McGreevy putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 third round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Max McGreevy hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Max McGreevy got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, McGreevy's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McGreevy's 201 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGreevy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

At the 625-yard 17th hole par-5, McGreevy hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved McGreevy to 5 over for the day.