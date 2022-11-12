Maverick McNealy putts well in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th Maverick McNealy hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, McNealy hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, McNealy's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.