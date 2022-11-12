Matthias Schwab shoots 7-over 77 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Schwab's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Schwab chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 5 over for the round.

Schwab his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schwab to 7 over for the round.