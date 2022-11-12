Matthew NeSmith shoots 8-over 78 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day in 69th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, NeSmith hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 4 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, NeSmith chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green ninth, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving NeSmith to 7 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 8 over for the round.