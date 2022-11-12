Martin Laird shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Martin Laird hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Laird chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Laird's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Laird had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.