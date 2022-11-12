Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Hughes got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Hughes hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Hughes hit his 75 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.