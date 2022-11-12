Luke List shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Luke List hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, List missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left List to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green ninth, List suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.