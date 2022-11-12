-
-
Kyle Westmoreland posts bogey-free 1-under 69 l in the third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2022
-
Features
Kyle Westmoreland says it's a dream to play in Cadence Bank Houston Open
Air Force veteran and PGA TOUR rookie, Kyle Westmoreland, says it's a dream to be playing in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. Westmoreland attended college at the Air Force Academy and served on active duty for five years. Westmoreland is the first Air Force Academy graduate to play on TOUR.
Kyle Westmoreland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kyle Westmoreland hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyle Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.
-
-