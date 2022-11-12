Kyle Westmoreland posts bogey-free 1-under 69 l in the third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kyle Westmoreland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kyle Westmoreland hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyle Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.