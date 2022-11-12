Strong putting brings Kevin Tway an even-par round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kevin Tway hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Kevin Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Tway hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Tway hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.