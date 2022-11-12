Keith Mitchell finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Mitchell's 207 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

Mitchell got a double bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell's tee shot went 255 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.