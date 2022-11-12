Justin Suh shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Justin Suh hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Suh got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Suh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.

Suh hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Suh to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Suh chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to even for the round.