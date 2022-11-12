Justin Rose putts well in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Justin Rose hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 3rd at 8 under with Wyndham Clark and Tyson Alexander; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; and Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Justin Rose reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Justin Rose at 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Rose hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Rose got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.