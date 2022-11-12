Joseph Bramlett finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 4 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Bramlett at even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett's tee shot went 261 yards to the native area, his second shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.