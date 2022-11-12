Joel Dahmen posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Dahmen finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 265 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Joel Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.