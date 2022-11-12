Jason Day putts well in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jason Day chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Day hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Day's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.