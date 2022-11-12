  • Jason Day putts well in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Cadence Bank

    In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.