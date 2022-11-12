-
Jason Day putts well in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Jason Day hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jason Day chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Day hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Day's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
