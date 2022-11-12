James Hahn shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

Hahn tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 2 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.