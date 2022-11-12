-
-
James Hahn shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2022
-
Highlights
James Hahn sinks 27-foot birdie putt at Cadence Bank
In the third round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, James Hahn makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
Hahn tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 2 over for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
-
-