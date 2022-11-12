Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-over 39 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 2 of 7 fairways and 1 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 125th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Matsuyama his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.