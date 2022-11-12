  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-over 39 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama wedges it close to set up birdie at Cadence Bank

    In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.