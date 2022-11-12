-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-over 39 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama wedges it close to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 2 of 7 fairways and 1 of 9 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 125th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
Matsuyama his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.
