Harry Hall shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Harry Hall hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

Hall got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hall to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hall's 190 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hall's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.