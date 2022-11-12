Harris English shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his third round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Harris English hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 15 under; Ben Taylor is in 2nd at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, and Justin Rose are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-5 third, English's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, English's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, English hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, English got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing English to 2 under for the round.

English missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 4 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, English chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.